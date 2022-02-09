Joe Alwyn is letting everyone know that Taylor Swift is his only "Lover."

The British actor's character as Nick Conway in Hulu's "Conversations With Friends," which is based on the eponymous Sally Rooney novel, is in an open relationship in the upcoming limited series. However, during a media presentation for the show, Joe confirmed that his character's polyamorous lifestyle was far from his real life with Taylor. "I think people can do what they want and makes them happy," he shared. "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship." He added, "But I think one of the interesting things about Sally's writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that's friendships or families or relationships. So, I think as a conversation it's endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to--without giving things away-- tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It's just constantly thought-provoking."

Although the duo has been together since 2016, they've made only a handful of public appearances together -- and hardly ever discuss their private romance. However, back in 2020, the singer did give fans a rare glimpse into their love story. In conversation with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone, she admitted, "I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."

"I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now," she continued, "I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."