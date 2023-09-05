Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner, says the marriage ‘is irretrievably broken'

After four years of marriage to Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas has filed for divorce.

TODAY.com exclusively obtained a petition for dissolution of marriage filed by Joe Jonas on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Miami Dade County, Florida. The petition states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The petition also reads that the children have been residing with Jonas in Miami and other locations throughout the country, but that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." It also indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

TODAY.com has reached out to both Jonas and Turner for comment.

The two share two young children, whom they generally keep out of the spotlight.

In July 2020, their reps confirmed they welcomed a daughter, Willa, and then in July 2022, the couple’s rep confirmed to TODAY.com that they welcomed their second child.

The two have not publicly announced the name of their second child, a daughter.

In recent concerts and on his official Instagram page, Jonas can be seen wearing his wedding band.

He posted a photo Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, that showed the ring so clearly that many fans thought he was sending a message amid divorce rumors.

Turner's most recent Instagram post, on Aug. 14, seemed to celebrate her husband. She shared several snaps from her husband's New York concerts captioned "long long New York nights," with music note emoji.

Turner and Jonas have been tied together since 2016. Turner said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May 2022 that she knew she wanted to marry Jonas "the first night" they met in 2016.

The two announced their engagement in October 2017, when they both uploaded photos to Instagram that showed off Turner’s ring.

They then proceeded to have two weddings — the first during a trip to Las Vegas in May 2019 for the Billboard Music Awards. The second was a month later at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France with all of their friends and family.

The two decided to do their first ceremony in Sin City, Jonas said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar because they “had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one.”

“It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops,” he added.

