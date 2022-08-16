Joe Jonas Reveals How Using Injectables Gives Him a Confidence Boost

Joe Jonas is a sucker for a good beauty routine.

The DNCE frontman, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Aug. 15, recently opened up about why it's important for him to take care of his skin and how he wants to break down the stigmas associated with men wanting to maintain their appearance with cosmetic injectables.

"To me, there's nothing more beautiful than confidence," he told Allure in an interview published on Aug. 16. "And looking your best comes from feeling your best. I make it a point to prioritize practices and routines that make me feel like the best version of myself."

According to the singer, he used injectables "when I noticed I was starting to see more frown lines" and noted how the results gave him the "confidence boost that I was looking for."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

While Joe said he believes "there's this stigma around guys talking about skincare and how we feel," he also explained how disclosing these procedures can make it less taboo.

"There's less negative connotation that comes with these types of procedures and skin-care routines. I find it to be something that I'm glad that we're able to discuss openly without it feeling like it's a big secret for people," he put it simply. "There are people that obviously don't want to talk about it, but I think it's nice to start to shy away from being shy about it."

Although Joe is an advocate of injectables and partnered with Xeomin (an FDA approved cosmetic injectable), he reminded that anyone wanting to dabble with the treatment should not only speak to the experts first but do their research.

"Speak to your health-care provider, your dermatologist, whoever you feel has the best knowledge around these things," he cautioned. "Just like anything I pick up to eat or drink or the products that I'm using on my face and hair, I want to know that it's something that I can trust."

The Jonas Brothers member, who welcomed his second daughter in July with wife Sophie Turner, is no stranger to the spotlight. However, he pointed out that he hasn't felt the pressures of Hollywood, especially when it comes to looking a certain way.

"I've been lucky to be surrounded by great, supportive people," he said. "I've kind of found a place in my life where I can just confidently make decisions myself and say, OK, this is what I want to do and this is how I feel."

As he perfectly summed it up, "This is what makes me feel good and that's all that really matters."