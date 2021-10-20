Joey King and Chase Stokes Cast in New Netflix Movie Based on ‘Uglies' Book Series

A beloved book series is coming to the small screen — and two of our favorite Netflix stars are set to lead!

Joey King and Chase Stokes will star in the Netflix movie adaptation of “Uglies,” based on the young adult science-fiction series by Scott Westerfeld.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Netflix confirmed the casting to TODAY, and shared the exciting news on social media. Other newly announced cast members include Brianne Tju and Keith Powers.

King's involvement in the production had already been announced, but the casting of Stokes, Tju and Powers was only revealed on Tuesday.

King also serves as an executive producer on the film. According to Deadline, King herself suggested that Netflix develop the film.

"Uglies" takes place in a dystopian world where a compulsory operation at 16 makes everyone "pretty" by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty — but not everyone wants to undergo the procedure.

Stokes and King have both already appeared in popular Netflix productions. King was the star of "The Kissing Booth" film series, while Stokes has played the lead role in the drama series "Outer Banks" for the last two seasons.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement about the casting.

Chase Stokes & Joey King 💜 pic.twitter.com/eH6VfR6O6L — Praveen Kumar (@StoriesWithPK) October 18, 2021

Simply can not believe Chase will be in an adaptation of my favorite book of all time. I am !!!!!! https://t.co/BfwNFAyAHJ — Amanda (@xojonasboysxo) October 19, 2021

joey king and chase stokes WOULD do a movie together — bianca (@movieIuvr) October 18, 2021

Many on social media were delighted to see the popular series getting a new life on screen.

OMG OMG OMGGGGGGGGGGGG My dreams are coming true. We’re getting an adaptation of it?? https://t.co/d903InaC0N — Santoryuu T(racey) (@QuirklessBaddie) October 18, 2021

I’m still screaming. A series that was an escape for me as a kid being given a visual- and the cast is just next level. Excited is an understatement. https://t.co/wYHJkf5TmX — kid wonder (@thekidwonderr) October 18, 2021

While Netflix has not confirmed which characters the actors will play, some online are speculating that King will play heroine Tally Youngblood.

I am so excited for the #Uglies movie because the books are one of my absolute favorite book series of all time + I am a high fan of Joey King and I know she is going to be amazing as #TallyYoungblood. — MatthewTwihard (@MatthewTwihard) October 18, 2021

There was also plenty of excitement for Powers, who recently appeared in "The Tomorrow War" alongside Chris Pratt, and Tju, who stars in Amazon Prime's new series "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

So far, a release date for the movie has not been announced. Netflix has also not said how many films there will be: Westerfeld's series spanned four books published between 2005 and 2007.

The screenplay adaptation will be written by "Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Krista Vernoff. The author will join Jamie King and John Fox will join King as executive producers for the film. The movie will be directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, who helmed hits like "Charlie's Angels" and "The Duff."

Related:

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: