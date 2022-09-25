John Cena Sets New Guinness World Record After Granting 650 Wishes for Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena is in the Guinness Book of World Records for a very special reason.

According to a release, the WWE icon has set a new record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, hitting 650.

After starting his professional wrestling career in 1999, becoming a 16-time world champion, Cena granted his first wish for the foundation in 2002.

Make-A-Wish said Cena is their most requested celebrity, as no other person has granted more than 200 wishes since the foundation was created 42 years ago.

“If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing," he told Reuters.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said as he was being honored for granting 500 wishes.

Over the years, Make-A-Wish has shared photos of Cena granting wishes, where he notably tends to bring along a championship belt. During his athletic career, the 45-year-old has held the WWE Championship 13 times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the U.S. Championship five times.

In June, the foundation congratulated Cena on 20 years fighting in the WWE community, where he has also been a face for the "Be a Star" anti-bullying campaign.

"Join us in congratulating long-time wish granter @JohnCena on the 20th Anniversary of his @WWE debut!" the foundation wrote with a blue heart and muscle arm.

Make-A-Wish is a non-profit organization that works to fulfill the wishes of kids who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses. The foundation said they typically serve children between ages 2 and 18, helping them to meet celebrities, go to events or sometimes give gifts to others.

Despite being a hero to kids across the nation, Cena, who is married to artist Shay Shariatzadeh, has previously noted that he doesn't see himself as a dad.

“I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightening bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of, and I had some pretty lofty dreams,” the Cena said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in January.

However, the actor also said time management could play a role.

“It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife,” he shared. “It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love.”

