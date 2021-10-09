John Lennon's Birthday Remembered in Sweet Tributes by Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney

Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney posted touching tributes celebrating Beatles legend John Lennon's birthday.

"Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean!​" Ono said in an Instagram post, also wishing a happy birthday to her son Sean Lennon. "I love you! ​yoko."

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

McCartney posted a throwback picture, writing in the caption: "Happy Birthday thoughts for @johnlennon."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com