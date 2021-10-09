John Lennon

John Lennon's Birthday Remembered in Sweet Tributes by Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the singer's death

John Lennon And Yoko Ono
Susan Wood/Getty Images

Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney posted touching tributes celebrating Beatles legend John Lennon's birthday.

"Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean!​" Ono said in an Instagram post, also wishing a happy birthday to her son Sean Lennon. "I love you! ​yoko."

McCartney posted a throwback picture, writing in the caption: "Happy Birthday thoughts for @johnlennon."

