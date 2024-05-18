John Stamos shares rare picture with Olsen twins and ‘Full House' cast for Bob Saget's birthday tribute

John Stamos is paying tribute to Bob Saget on what would've been his 68th birthday.

On May 17, Stamos took to Instagram to post a sweet picture of him and the "Full House" cast together, including Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. In the caption, Stamos said the picture of him and his cast members standing behind a Dumbo statue was taken on the same day as Saget's 2022 funeral.

"Happy Birthday Bob," he wrote. "This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears. That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us."

"Bob was the heart of our 'Full House' family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all," he said.

"Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say. 💔 📸 ," Stamos concluded.

In the comments, people said it was nice to see the Olsen twins with their co-stars, especially since they chose not to appear in the "Full House" reboot.

"❤️ that the Olsens are in this pic. I know how private they are, and they earned it. Such a great photo," one person said.

Another wrote, "Seeing the Olsen twins with y’all means so much. Whew! Big tears. Full House had such an impact on me. A safe space during some hard days."

A third added, "I love you. This picture is wonderful ❤️."

In 2022, Saget died from trauma he sustained to the back of his head. He was 65 years old.

“I am broken. I am gutted," Stamos tweeted about his co-star's death.

While recalling that moment on a November 2023 episode of "Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist," Stamos said he learned a lot from Saget, including how to be patient. He said he learned this lesson while having his last dinner with the "Entourage" star.

Stamos explained that he kept watching the clock while they were dining together because he wanted to leave the dinner early, but it was Saget's wise words of wisdom that taught him to live in the moment.

“I was thinking, ‘We, we got to go,’ And then he said, ‘Well... let’s order the cake,’” he recalled.

It was at that exact moment that Stamos had a revelation.

“When you’re with someone that you love, that you care about, slow down,” he says. “Take it easy. Order the cake.”

