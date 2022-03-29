John Travolta and Son Ben Adopt Dog Mac & Cheese From the Oscars

John Travolta and his son Ben have a new family member -- and they go together like rama lama lama... you know the rest.

The 68-year-old actor and his 11-year-old have taken in Mac & Cheese, the cute canine who made an appearance at the 2022 Oscars.

"Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White," Travolta wrote on Instagram March 28. "Thank you @curtisleejamie &@pawworks."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jamie Lee Curtis brought out the adorably named pup during the Oscars' In Memoriam segment, where she discussed White's legacy and commitment to helping animals.

"She was not only a Golden Girl. She was a legend, who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen," Curtis said while remembering White, who passed away at the age of 99 in December. "And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this. So, the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac & Cheese from Paw Works."

Stars With Their Dogs to Celebrate National Puppy Day

Jamie Lee Curtis is paying tribute on Hollywood's biggest night. The icon tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall on the 2022 Oscars red carpet that she's set to honor the late Betty White at the show and how her glam navy blue gown was inspired by the opportunity.

Her appeal clearly worked on Travolta, her costar in the 1985 film "Perfect." Following their reunion at the award show and her presentation, Curtis, 63, left the Dolby Theatre to head home, she noted in her own Instagram post, sharing the "MAGICAL ending to the story." But on her way, the "Freaky Friday" alum recalled, she was texted a photo of Travolta holding Mac & Cheese in the green room backstage.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac &cheese and are taking her home today," Curtis added. "It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life's most important actions we humans can take! #adoptdontshop."

Curtis isn't the only one excited about Mac & Cheese joining the Travolta family. The Grease star's 21-year-old daughter Ella also dropped a series of heart emojis underneath her dad's post. Mac & Cheese joins Travolta's gaggle of pets, including pup Jinx, who he honored in an August Instagram post, writing, "Some dogs are just so lovely."

And now it looks like Mac & Cheese is the one that he wants... to join the family.