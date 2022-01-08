Josh Duhamel Is Engaged to Audra Mari and Fergie Offers Her Congrats

Josh Duhamel is giving the idea of marriage another go, with support from his ex-wife.

The 49-year-old is engaged to model and Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari, his girlfriend of more than two years. Duhamel announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 8, his partner's 28th birthday.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor wrote, alongside a photo of the two standing together on a beach, with him holding a crumpled paper that reads, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?"

Duhamel's ex-wife Fergie, mother of their 8-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel, commented, "Congrats!!!" and added six green heart emojis.

Audra, who was also Miss North Dakota USA 2014, and Josh confirmed their romance in October 2019 following months of romance rumors when they were photographed making out at an airport in Toronto. One month later, he and Fergie finalized their divorce. The 46-year-old singer had filed the paperwork earlier that year. Fergie and Duhamel had announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.

In 2018, a year prior to dating Mari, Duhamel dated actress Eiza Gonzalez for several months. After their breakup, on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, he expressed interest in expanding his family. "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids," he said, "in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids?"

"It's not as if I am out there trying to just f--k anything," he continued. "I want to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with. Because Fergie and I have a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn't work, but I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby."

Duhamel added, "I like the action, I like the chase, I like all that stuff. I think it's genetic, I think it's primal for us to have that. There's certain people that you see and you just want. It's not always the most beautiful person, people have, there's something that happens and often times, those people that you have that for, don't have it for you."