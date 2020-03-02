‘Judge Judy’ Ending After Season 25

The verdict is in: The popular courtroom TV show, "Judge Judy," is ending after its upcoming 25th season.

Judge Judith Sheindlin, the star of the program, announced the news on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"Well, I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," the TV court judge told Ellen DeGeneres. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns."

However, it looks like this won't be the last time fans see Sheindlin on their TV screens.

"But I'm not tired," she continued, "so 'Judy Justice' will be coming out a year later."

Sheindlin explained fans will still be able to see "all-new" episodes of "Judge Judy" in the 2020-2021 season.

"The following couple of years you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying 'Judy,' and "Judy Justice' will be going elsewhere," she said. "Isn't that fun?"

So, where can fans watch "Judy Justice?" Sheindlin is remaining tight-lipped on that for now.

"I can't tell you yet," she said.

"Judge Judy" debuted in 1996. Last year, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honored Sheindlin with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

