Judge Orders Kardashian-Jenners to Be Deposed in Blac Chyna Court Case

UPDATE: Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be deposed once again.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Blac Chyna's legal team will be able to depose Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as part of an assault and battery lawsuit that her ex Rob Kardashian filed against her in September 2017.

The court ruled against the family's motion to quash the deposition subpoenas; however, the depositions will be limited to two hours for each member.

"Chyna will be permitted to question all four individuals, despite their objection to the trial court that they are 'too busy running billion-dollar companies' to comply with Chyna's subpoenas," Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani said in a statement to E! News. "The trial court agreed with Chyna that Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie are not above the law and they must respond under oath to questions by her attorney."

E! News has reached out to attorneys for the Kardashian-Jenners and has not heard back.

Rob Kardashian's legal battle with Blac Chyna continues to be a family affair.

As a February 2022 trial looms of Rob's assault and battery allegations against his former fiance, the mother of his young daughter, Dream Kardashian, has subpoenaed other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to sit for further depositions as part of her defense strategy.

But attorneys for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed court papers on Dec. 14 asking a Los Angeles judge to quash subpoenas requested by Chyna, whose real name is Angela White.

"The subpoenas must be quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter," the Kardashian-Jenner attorneys argued in court documents obtained by E! News. "Ms. White has no basis for wanting to depose these Non-Parties again on the same issues, other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines forcing the Non-Parties to file this motion."

The attorneys added, "The court should reject Ms. White's misuse of the discovery process and quash the subpoenas."

Lawyers for Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie also argued that their clients are busy with business and professional commitments scheduled months in advance. As a result, it would be "excessively disruptive and burdensome to force their additional depositions to take place on such short notice."

In response to the Kardashian-Jenner's legal request, Chyna's attorney released a statement to E! News.

"Angela White will respectfully ask the trial court to enforce the deposition subpoenas," lawyer Lynne Ciani told E! News. "The Kardashians/Jenners are not above the law. Indeed, even people who run 'billion-dollar enterprises' (to quote the Kardashian/Jenner court documents) must comply with valid subpoena powers of California's superior courts."

Chyna, 33, and Rob, 34, began dating in January 2016 and their daughter was born that November. They broke up in the summer of 2017.

Rob sued Chyna in September 2017, alleging that she committed domestic violence against him in December 2016 at the home they once shared. At the time, Chyna's attorney said in a statement to E! News that there was "no violent attack" against Rob.

In November 2017, Chyna filed a separate action against Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie alleging that they lied about the model assaulting Rob to E! executives to prevent her from obtaining a second season of the former couple's reality television show, Rob &Chyna.

According to court documents, Chyna's attorney deposed the four Kardashian-Jenner members in 2019 and received a combined 25 hours of testimony on the record.

This week, the Kardashian-Jenner lawyers argued that additional depositions will not reasonably lead to "admissible evidence." They argued the testimony would simply repeat their previous testimony and be given more than five years after the alleged incident.

In comparison, the prior depositions were taken in 2019, "years closer to the underlying events in 2016," the Kardashian-Jenner attorneys argued in court documents. "If the Non-Parties' depositions were relevant to Ms. White's defense, she would not have waited four years after the suit was filed and weeks before the close of discovery to seek them."

A hearing to address the subpoena request is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022. A trial of Rob's suit is scheduled to start one month later on Feb. 23.