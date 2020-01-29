Juice Wrld

Juice WRLD’s Family Will Release Posthumous Music

The late rapper, who was considered at the forefront of the emo rap scene, is featured on Eminem's new single, "Godzilla"

John Shearer/WireImage

The family and team of Jarad Anthony Higgins, known by his stage name Juice WRLD, plans to share some of the late rapper's unreleased music, NBC News reports.

"We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing," the family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Thursday.

A rising Chicago-area rapper, Higgins hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last year with the studio album "Death Race for Love." He was signed to Interscope Records and was considered at the forefront of the emo rap scene.

Higgins, 21, died after what police called a "medical emergency" at Midway Airport in Chicago in December. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said at the time that it needed to run more tests to determine the cause of death, but last week the office announced that he died from oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

