Justin Timberlake Shares Rare, Adorable Photo of His 2 Sons on Father's Day

Fatherhood has definitely struck a chord with Justin Timberlake.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer, 41, posted a rare photo of his two sons with wife Jessica Biel on Instagram in celebration of Father's Day on June 19. In the sweet image, 7-year-old Silas can be seen sitting next to his brother Phineas, 22 months, as the two boys play piano together.

"My two favorite melodies," Timberlake captioned the post. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

"The Social Network" actor has shared his love of Father's Day on social media in the past. Last year, he posted a collection of family photos and revealed that "being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined."

He added, "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments."

After getting married in October 2012 and starting a family together, Timberlake and Biel have tried their best to maintain their children's privacy and make sure that their kids don't grow up in the limelight.

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible," Timberlake told Dax Shepard while visiting his "Armchair Expert" podcast in January 2021. "And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

In fact, a source told E! News that same month that the family have largely traded in big city living for an outdoor lifestyle in Montana.

The source added, "They plan to be in L.A. and New York for work commitments when they need to be, but for now, they are taking advantage of being out of the city and getting to have a completely different experience."

And it sounds like they're taking advantage of all the fun activities they can.

"Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard," the source continued. "Silas is old enough now that they can bring him along, and he loves it all, too."

Jessica Biel is giving fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mom. During a recent appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actress opened up about the adorable relationship her sons Phineas and Silas, whom she shares with hubby Justin Timberlake, have with one another. "Silas, he is the performer. He wants to make the jokes. He wants all the attention on him. So Phin only has eyes for him and everything Silas does is hilarious. And then anything Phin does is hilarious so they just laugh at each other all day long," she shared.