Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori left him after controversial rants

Kanye West may be heading toward his second divorce.

The rapper confirmed speculation that he and his wife Bianca Censori are no longer on the same page after two years of marriage in his song, "BIANCA," from his latest album "WW3."

In the single's lyrics published by Genius April 2, West pleas for his now-estranged wife to return on the heels of his recent controversial social media posts.

“My baby she ran away," Ye raps, "But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

He adds, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

West's latest song comes nearly two weeks after he fueled breakup rumors with a cryptic message about heartbreak.

"When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of peoples strategies," he tweeted in part. "I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity."

Ye continued, "I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in in the face."

He accompanied the message with a screenshot of a redacted text exchange, saying he "would sign" something and saying he doesn't "care" about the "terms proposed."

Ye’s wife Bianca Censori made quite a fashion statement at the 2025 Grammys.

Ye allegedly texted, "Just like to see people fulfill their dreams so they can s--- on me later."

The “Runaway” musician also fueled divorce rumors by wiping his Instagram and reportedly unfollowing Censori.

E! News has reached out to reps for West, 47, and Censori, 30, for comment and has not heard back.

Although West and Censori — who tied the knot in 2022 — turned heads at the 2025 Grammys in February with the architect's show-stopping naked look, they’ve since maintained a lower profile with their public appearances.

Instead, West — who shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, along with sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian — appears to have been busy working on music with his kids. The rapper released his surprise album Bully March 19 featuring his eldest son in a short film introducing the project.

Saint wasn’t the only one of his kids to team up with their dad. Just days before dropping the visuals, he enlisted North’s help for his track “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” which also featured Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The cameo with the rap mogul — who is currently incarcerated on charges related to sex trafficking that he pleaded not guilty to — appeared to clash with Kardashian’s beliefs on the decision.

West — who has been vocal about his support for Combs — shared a now-deleted alleged text conversation with his ex over trademarking North’s name.

Tina Knowles, known for being a fierce matriarch, is defending her family after Kanye West made a disturbing comment about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids.

"I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name," Kardashian allegedly wrote in the texts. "You said yes. When she's 18 it goes to her. So stop."

She allegedly told West that she “sent paperwork [sic] over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

The messages infuriated West, who replied, “Amend it or I'm going to war and neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me.”

