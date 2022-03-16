Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours

Meta decided to put a stop to Kanye West's Instagram spree.

The tech company, formerly known as Facebook, suspended Ye's Instagram account @kanyewest for 24 hours on March 16 for violating policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, a Meta spokesperson told E! News. According to the spokesperson, Meta restricted the "Heartless" rapper from posting, commenting and sending DMs within the timeframe.

The spokesperson said the company often takes additional steps against accounts that repeatedly break rules, adding that Meta will add more sanctions if Ye continues to violate their policies.

It's unclear which of Ye's posts violated the policies, but he has posted about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, Michael Che and D.L. Hughley in recent days.

E! News has reached out to Ye's rep for comment.

Earlier this week, Ye posted a photo of North's backpack on Instagram with the caption, "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost."

Kardashian responded in the comments saying, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

The day prior, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Dave Sirus shared a screenshot of a text conversation between Ye and Davidson (Dave's "King of Staten Island" co-writer and friend).

"I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," read one text from Davidson. "Grow the f— up."

On March 14, a source familiar with the situation exclusively told E! News that Davidson was done staying silent when it comes to Ye's comments on his girlfriend — and Kanye's ex — Kardashian.

"He didn't mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he's not letting that happen anymore," the source said at the time. "He's no longer staying silent."

After Kardashian was declared legally single on March 2, another source told E! News Kardashian was "feeling a huge sense of relief now." The insider added, "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life."