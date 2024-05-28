Kate Middleton and Prince William mourn death of Royal Air Force pilot after crash

Originally appeared on E! Online

The royal family is sending their condolences.

Prince William and Kate Middleton honored the death of Mark Long, a British Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot who crashed while flying a World War II-era Spitfire plane on May 25.

"Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby," the couple shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the same day. "Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot's loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family."

Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2024

Long's death was confirmed by Group Captain Robbie Lees, who called the pilot a "great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator."

"An investigation into the cause of this tragic event has now begun," the May 26 statement explained. "The RAF will not be offering any comment on the accident until that investigation has concluded, and likewise, we ask others not to speculate."

"I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the RAF personnel and our emergency services colleagues who responded so swiftly yesterday," the message continued. "Our thoughts remain with Mark's family and friends to whom we offer our deepest sympathies. We ask that their privacy be respected at this tragic and shocking time."

The Spitfire is the most famous British fighter aircraft in history, according to the Royal Air Force Museum. It became a symbol of freedom in the summer of 1940 when it was used against German air attacks during the Battle of Britain.

And it's no surprise that Kate and William professed their love and grief for the late pilot. The couple — who share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — is deeply involved with the RAF.

In fact, King Charles III bestowed William with the title Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps earlier this month, a title the monarch held for 30 years. Kate—who's been out of the spotlight recently after being diagnosed with cancer — was also given a new title when taking over her husband's previous role as Honorary Air Commandant Royal Air Force Coningsby in August.