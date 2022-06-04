Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen Honor Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lilibet on 1st Birthday

The royal celebration continues!

Amidst the ongoing festivities of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, multiple members of the royal family took to social media to wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, a very happy first birthday on June 4.

Among those celebrating Lili's major milestone were Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have three children of their own, tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!"

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also commemorated Lili's birthday on Twitter, writing, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!"

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And, last but certainly not least, the Queen shared her fond birthday wishes for her great-grandchild--who is named in her honor--through the royal family's official Twitter account.

No photos of Lili were included alongside any of the family's messages. To date, Megan and Harry have shared only one pic of their daughter since she was born--she is featured on their 2021 Holiday card, along with her parents and big brother, Archie Harrison, 3.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

Lili's birthday coincides with her first-ever trip to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates the ceremonial monarch's 70 years on the throne.

It is also the first time that Harry and Meghan's daughter, who was born in California, will have the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie told BBC Breakfast that June 2 was likely the "first moment or the first chance for [the Queen] to meet her namesake."

There has been no official confirmation that the two have met yet. Lili and Archie have also not been seen in public since their arrival.

Although they officially stepped back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have both attended multiple events throughout the Queen's four-day celebration, including the Trooping The Colour parade on June 2 and the Service of Thanksgiving on June 3.

The couple walked hand in hand into London's St. Paul's Cathedral and, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace, joined their rest of the family in a ceremony that included "bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns, to recognize and give thanks for The Queen's reign, faith and lifetime of service."