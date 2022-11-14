Kate Winslet Donates $20,000 to Help Cover Energy Bill for 12-Year-Old Girl's Medical Care

Kate Winslet ensured one Scottish family will have heat over the holidays.

The Oscar winner recently came to the aid of the Scottish family who shared their experience with an enormous energy bill caused by the life-saving medical equipment needed to keep their daughter alive.

Winslet donated £17,000 (around $20,000) to a GoFundMe set up by Carolynne Hunter, who explained in the post that her daughter Freya, 12, has cerebral palsy, among other health concerns, and needs to be on oxygen.

"Our journey as family has been very traumatic, Hunter told the BBC on Nov.11. "And I just feel done at this point in my life."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After hearing about the Hunter family's struggles, the "Titanic" star donated enough to help pay their roughly $7,300 per year energy bill and have money left over for Freya's medical bills as well. As Hunter noted in her post, Freya requires two nurses to manage her care. Recently, the family only heated Freya's room due to the rising cost of oil because of the war in Ukraine.

PHOTOS: Kate Winslet's Best Performances

"We're still freezing and we're not even at minus temperatures yet," Hunter explained to the BBC. "I am nipping at the staff not to put the heating on unless it's necessary. The council have put solar panels up to help with blackouts but don't think it'll help with the bill."

And then "The Holiday" actress not only donated money, she also got in touch with Carolynne Hunter.

"When I heard about the money I just burst into tears, she continued. "I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking is this real?"

And Winslet is back up and around after a recent mishap on the set of her upcoming historical drama film "Lee." In September, she fell on the set in the Croatian village of Kupari and injured her leg.

Thankfully the injury was minor. While she was "taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," her rep explained to E! at the time, "she is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

A director of the series "Mare of Easttown" said he would cut out “a bulgy bit of belly” in a sex scene and Kate Winslet said “Don’t you dare!”, the actress told the New York Times. “Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.” Derek Zagami and Natalie Lizarraga share all the details.