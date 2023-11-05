Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's daughter makes first public appearance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Daisy Dove will always be a part of Katy Perry.

In fact, the 3-year-old was in the crowd to witness her mom's closing night of her Las Vegas residency show, "Katy Perry: PLAY." As seen in video taken from the Nov. 4 show, Perry gave a sweet onstage shoutout to her daughter, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, before launching into her 2008 single "Hot n Cold."

"Daisy, I love you so much," the singer said, before the camera panned to the audience to show Daisy. "You're my best friend. I'm so glad you're here."

For her big night out, Daisy donned a red-and-white polka dot dress featuring cream-colored sleeves and a Peter Pan collar. She completed her look with a pair of pink headphones placed over her blonde hair.

In another fan-captured video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Perry thanked the family for "supporting me and coming to Vegas more times in these past two years than we've ever been."

"To my partner Orlando," she continued, "for being an incredible support system and an amazing father—I love you."

The pop superstar added, "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So, this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

Perry, 39, and Bloom, 46, welcomed Daisy in August 2020. The baby girl is Perry's first child and the second for Bloom, who is also dad to 12-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr.

The "Daisies" artist previously shared it was Bloom's bond with his son that "influenced" her to expand their blended family.

"I did a lot of work behind that stuck feeling of not being maternal, although I was very maternal with all of my friends," she shared during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast last year. "I mean, my fans and my friends, they all called me mom, because I love to take care of people. I find joy through other people's joy. Like, if they're having a great time, I'm having a great time. But still, there was a little bit of a disconnect."

Praising the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star as a "great dad" to Flynn, Perry joked that "something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s, this man is nice. Must breed.'"