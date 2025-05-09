Katy Perry responds to critics saying she ‘can't dance' 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Katy Perry is making sure the world sees her explosive dance moves.

While taking the stage during a recent stop on her Lifetimes tour, which kicked off April 23, the 40-year-old had a message for her haters.

In a video shared on TikTok, Perry went into a dance break while performing "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).” During her brief interlude, Perry puts her arms over her head while she kicks out her legs, similar to jumping jacks.

Making sure her fans (and haters) saw her moves, Perrytold the crowd, "Show them that when they say I can't dance," before she lifted her skirt and flashed her underwear to the crowd.

Perry — who shares daughter Daisy Dove, 4, with fiancé Orlando Bloom — has continued to roar against her haters. After critics spoke out about her Blue Origin Space flight — which also included Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, among others — the "Firework" singer assured her fans she is remaining "true to myself."

“Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me,” the "Roar” singer wrote in the comments section of a post shared on a fan site April 30. “When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

“I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but…,” she added, “I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS."

The pop superstar spoke out in the wake of viral backlash over her recent space flight and new world tour, sharing in a lengthy Instagram comment that despite the criticism she's ultimately grateful for her devoted supporters.