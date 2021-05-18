Katy Tur Memoir ‘Rough Draft' Scheduled for November

The next book from MSNBC anchor Katy Tur will combine the personal and the professional.

Tur has a deal with One Signal Publishers/Atria Books for the memoir “Rough Draft: Motherhood & Media in a World Gone Mad,” in which she will open up about everything from childhood to journalism to becoming a parent. Tur, daughter of journalists Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, is also the author of “Unbelievable: My Front Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in History,” a best-selling account of covering Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

The new book is scheduled for November.

“'Rough Draft' is for me not a story of the last four years, but the last 40," Tur said in a statement Tuesday. "I watched my parents revolutionize the breaking news business, then break apart themselves, a fact I ran from until I had no choice: write this book or walk away. I chose to write.”

Tur, 37, is married to “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil. Last week, she gave birth to their second child.