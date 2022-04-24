Keke Palmer Shares ‘Uncomfortable' Incident With an Overbearing Fan: ‘No Means No'

Keke Palmer wants her fans to respect her privacy.

On Saturday, April 23, the 28-year-old actor and media personality opened up about an "uncomfortable" incident she had with someone who repeatedly asked to take her picture and wouldn't take no for an answer.

"No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex," she tweeted. "I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want (to) take one with her."

However, Palmer said that the girl still proceeded to film her against her will and there was nothing she could do about it.

"If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong," she said in another tweet. "So I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon."

After hearing about what happened, Palmer's fans came to her rescue.

Palmer talked more about the incident on Instagram and said that she's "still upset about it" because she "hated" that she had to smile and act like everyone was OK.

Although that's just her "defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation," she said that it can sometimes be misleading for people who don't know her personality.

"Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I’m still preforming," she said. "The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me lbvs."

"Creating boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time," Palmer continued. "Good luck to all those who also struggle with this from time to time."

Palmer concluded her post by asking her fans to respect her privacy and her decision to be on camera.

"If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let’s just let that rock," she said.

