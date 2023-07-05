Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson defends himself after criticizing her ‘booty cheeks' outfit

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson is saying one big "nope" to his critics.

Four months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton Jackson with the "Nope" star, the fitness instructor found himself facing backlash from some social media users when he called out a risqué outfit she wore to a recent girls' night out in Las Vegas. When a video of Palmer — clad in a cheeky bodysuit underneath black see-through dress — singing along to Usher at his July 4 concert surfaced on Twitter, Jackson wrote in reaction to the frock, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

A number of social media users quickly jumped to Palmer's defense, with some accusing Jackson of shaming the 29-year-old for her fashion. One user wrote, "Don't police women's clothing choices."

Jackson later doubled down on his stance, tweeting July 5, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"This is my family & my representation," he continued. "I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson: Romance Rewind

Palmer has not responded to Jackson's tweet, though she did share several photos of her booty-baring look on Instagram.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" Palmer captioned the July 5 post, which showed her striking several sultry poses in the sheer gown. "I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer."

She added, "Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"

Palmer gave birth to her first baby with Jackson in February. Since then, the actress has been open about her motherhood journey, including how she's "gettin' COOKED" on parenting duties.

"When it comes to raising a kid, I've already learned in these short few days that it takes a village," she shared in a March 3 video. "And sometimes that's a privilege. And I just want anybody out there that's a single parents that's been doing this — friends of mine, people that I don't know, family members of mine — really in my heart, it brings tears to my eyes."

The Nickelodeon alum added at the time, "I am just truly, profoundly impressed."