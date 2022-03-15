Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

Fans are keeping Kelis in their thoughts following the death of her husband Mike Mora.

The management team for the 42-year-old "Milkshake" singer confirmed that her photographer spouse passed away at the age of 37 following his battle with cancer.

"Sadly, it's true that Mike Mora has passed away," Red Light Management's Steve Satterthwaite told Entertainment Tonight. "We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family's privacy as of right now. Thank you."

Mora announced his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in September 2021. According to the post, he'd decided to get checked out in September 2020 after experiencing "the worst pain" in his stomach, as well as a loss of appetite and back pain. "It was a bit late," he wrote. "But just in time."

He was hospitalized and "extremely worried" about Kelis and their newborn daughter, the couple having welcomed the child just 17 days before. The "Bossy" star is also mom to sons Shepherd, 6, and Knight, 12.

"In fact, while she was in the NICU for 10 days (whole other story), I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer," Mora wrote. "With no idea what was about to come my way."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

After undergoing a series of exams, including an endoscopic biopsy of his stomach, Mora continued, he learned he had stage 4 stomach cancer and that the cancer had spread to the lymph nodes in his back

"I was told people with my disease, in this phase, didn't make it past 18 months," he stated at the time. "It's been exactly 12."

In a separate message, Mora explained why he decided to share his experience. "I am posting this...after so much thought. Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is," he wrote. "Not because of a selfish reason. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through."

"You always see people post about how life is too short," he continued. "How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don't take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S--t can be over just like that!"

After news of Mora's death broke, mourners took to social media to pay tribute. "Saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Mike passing away last night," photographer Brian Bowen Smith wrote on Instagram. "Working with you was such a pleasure. I loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography. Reminds me of me. Sending love to his wife and family. Mike had been sick for a minute but he loved being on set. Today we will be thinking of you at every frame. Great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest. And be great full for every day your here. Love you MM. Way to soon. He was an amazing photographer and would have gone far. Sweetest guy I ever met."

E! News has reached out to Kelis' management team for comment but has yet to hear back.