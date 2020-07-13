Kelly Preston Dies of Breast Cancer, Husband John Travolta Says

Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer, her husband John Travolta announced late Sunday night.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old "Grease" actor said in an Instagram post.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Travolta said he will be taking some time off to be with the couple's two children, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9.

Preston was 57 years old.