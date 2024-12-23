Kendall Jenner's updated holiday house tour is ho-ho-OMG-worthy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kendall Jenner gifted herself a mini home makeover this holiday season.

In addition to giving fans an intimate look at her envy-worthy Christmas decorations during a new home tour video for Architecturual Digest, the supermodel also unveiled some recently remodeled rooms inside her multi million dollar Los Angeles mansion.

"I just decorated for the holidays and I am so excited for you guys to see," Jenner shared in the Dec. 23 video. "I feel my house is just really cozy and really homey, so I really lean towards everything feeling as organic as possible. The wreaths outside — most things are all decorated very naturally with acorns and pine cones. I love vintage. I'm always looking for vintage inspiration."

Jenner enlisted the services of her family's longtime go-to decorator Jeff Leatham — whom she calls her "Christmas angel" — to help give her home a festive makeover. "He is a master, he's amazing," the 29-year-old gushed. "He finds me all my trees and we decorate together."

Kendall's main tree, which stands over 12 feet tall, sits in her main living area and is covered in ornaments that hold very sentimental places in both her and Kris Jenner's hearts.

"This I could get emotional talking about," The Kardashians star explained. "This year for Christmas, my mom actually gifted me the original Christopher Radko Christmas ornaments that I grew up with for 29 years of my life. My mom's had these since before I was born and I thought she had given them to another sister of mine, which I will not name names. I got really sad last year and I had a breakdown to her. She actually didn't give them to her and then this year surprised me. They are the originals."

But the festive garland, lush winter greenery and high-end ornaments aren't the only new decor in her home.

"Since the last time you were here my art's changed," Jenner noted. "I have a few new rooms in the house that I've redecorated."

Cut to the mogul's giant home movie theater, which was installed after Jenner's last AD tour.

"This was the art studio last time you saw it," she explained. "Now, it's a cozy theater. We end up in here most nights watching movies. I fall asleep on this couch just constantly and I spend hours in here."

As for Jenner's favorite holiday movies binge? None other than beloved films like "The Holiday" and "Elf."

Check out Jenner's festive details — including a customized three-story doll house with personal details relating to her personal passions and hobbies — in the tour above.