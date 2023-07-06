Kevin Costner's estranged wife ordered to leave home by the end of the month in midst of divorce battle

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner must move out of the Santa Barbara-area home they shared, a judge ruled, saying that her claims the actor was trying to unfairly kick her out are "without merit."

Baumgartner has until July 31 to vacate the home, according to documents filed Wednesday.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. In a May 2 statement, Costner said "circumstances beyond his control" resulted in him "having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

