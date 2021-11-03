Kevin Hart Surprises Customers at DC Bank, Offers Financial Advice

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart surprised customers at a bank in Southeast D.C. to offer financial advice Wednesday.

Hart stopped by the new Chase Community Branch in Skyland Town Center on Good Hope Road SE in an effort to uplift communities of color.

“I’m one that wants to see these things change,” he said. “I’m one that would love to see my community grow.”

Hart, a spokesperson for Chase Bank, has been touring the country giving talks to small business owners.

“The tour is all about going back to the community and having the discussions that we don’t feel like people are having and trying to close the gap in financial literacy,” he said.

He spoke about mistakes he’s made, like spending money instead of saving it and passing up the chance to invest in Uber when it started.

“I didn’t know that I could invest in public companies,” Hart said. “I did not have the knowledge, because it was never presented to me.”

Tom Gay, who is starting a business called Duke and Duchess that will offer arts classes to young people, said meeting Hart gave her motivation.

“It was just, like, perfect today, and it’s, like, that was a drive for me, that I just gotta do it,” she said. “I have to put myself out there.”