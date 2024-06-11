Originally appeared on E! Online

"So today," he explained in a video shared to his Instagram June 11, "I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head."

Basal Cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that "occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck," according to the Mayo Clinic.

In the video, Jonas could be seen panning to a small mole and explaining, "Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that just started to grow. And now, I have to get surgery to remove it. So, here we go."

The "Waffle House" singer didn't give his followers a final look at the mole post-surgery, but he did appear shocked by what he saw under the bandages.

"All right, I'm all done," Jonas said following the procedure. "Now, it's time to heal and home."

He ended his video with a final message to everyone watching, urging them to "make sure to get those moles checked, people."

After getting candid about his diagnosis, Jonas—who shares daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7, with wife Danielle Jonas—received an outpouring of love and support from his fans.

"King of skin cancer awareness we love to see it," one social media user commented. "Wear sunscreen everyone! Speedy recovery, kev."

Another appreciated that the "Lovebug" singer was so candid with his health journey, writing, "Thank you for advocating for people to get skin checks, this video alone will likely help so many."

The Skin Cancer Foundation also jumped in, adding, "So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin. Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey."

