Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on How She's Coping With COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse into her health battle after testing positive again for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 37-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum took to Instagram to offer a quick update on her situation after announcing on Twitter last week that she and daughter True Thompson, 3, had been diagnosed with the disease. Kardashian had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.

"I am so over this!!" Kardashian captioned her new post, adding the hashtag #CovidSucks. She included an image, presumably taken during a previous photo shoot, of herself looking somber and resting her chin on her hand while posing next to an oversized prop resembling a heart emoji.

Among the famous friends offering support in the comments section was Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who wrote, "Stay strong love!!!"

Kardashian tweeted on Friday, Oct. 29 that she and True had tested positive, which the star said would prevent her from keeping some of her previously scheduled engagements.

"I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen," the Good American mogul wrote at the time. "Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

Although she was quarantining over the Halloween weekend, Kardashian got into the spooky spirit by posting a number of pics to her Instagram Story showing herself and True in various costumes from previous years.

Included in the array of photos was a shot apparently taken this year of Kardashian and True cuddling while adorably dressed as cats.

Kardashian isn't the only celebrity to have recently tested positive for COVID-19. On Nov. 2, Ed Sheeran, who announced his diagnosis back on Oct. 24, shared that he was "released from covid isolation today" and would be able to perform as "Saturday Night Live"'s musical guest on Nov. 6.

Additionally, Jason Momoa posted to his Instagram Story over the weekend that he tested positive for COVID-19 "right after" the Oct. 15 premiere of his movie "Dune." He added that he has been "doing fine."