Khloe Kardashian Says She's Ready for Baby No. 2 in Trailer for Final Season of ‘KUWTK'

It's the beginning of the end.

Nobody – not even the Kardashian-Jenner family themselves – is prepared for the emotional roller coaster that will be the 20th and final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

It all kicks off Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., and while that might seem like a long time to wait for the return of Health Nut salads, Kourtney Kardashian's genius one-liners and the occasional sisterly spat, don't worry, because E! News is bringing you a sneak peek of the final episodes.

Fair warning, though: You will need Kleenex.

The above clip looks back at iconic "KUWTK" memories – from "Don't be f------ rude!" to Kim Kardashian taking selfies while Khloe Kardashian's on her way to jail – while also teasing what are sure to become life-changing moments.

One of these involves Khloe and Tristan Thompson. Fans have watched the couple face more than their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but through it all, they've remained the best parents they can be to two-year-old True Thompson.

So, are they ready to welcome another baby?

According to Khloe, yes. "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," she tells the NBA player in the clip.

Before we see any more of their conversation, we're thrown for another loop. Kim is seen spying on Kourtney and Scott Disick taking a nap together, and later telling her sisters all about it.

"They're definitely made for each other," Kendall Jenner says. "They're supposed to be together."

Wait, what?

The curveballs don't end there. After Kris Jenner breaks down while telling the "KUWTK" camera crew that the show is coming to an end, the "momager" seemingly begins to regret everything.

"Did we make the right decision by walking away?" she asks in a confessional.

Watch the complete, tear-filled sneak peek in the above clip, and don't miss the season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!

In the meantime, catch season 19 here, and more episodes on Peacock.

