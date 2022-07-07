North West knows how to give the paparazzi a sign when it's time to stop.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share a video taken of her and North sitting front row at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 6 -- and to provide a little context for the handmade note North held up during the video.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!" Kardashian wrote in the tweet. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up."

According to Kardashian, North simply "wanted them to just focus on the show" and not her.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The mother-daughter duo attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show rocking matching nose rings paired with edgy outfits, with the SKIMS founder sporting black sunglasses, a pinstripe dress and silver jewelry. As for North, the 9-year-old wore a matching pinstripe skirt and vest paired with a white button-up shirt and black boots.

Kim Kardashian &North West's Cutest Pics

In a separate tweet on July 7, Kardashian shared a bit of appreciation for her Fashion Week partner.

"As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips," she wrote, "and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom."

And while it's clear North is ready for the paparazzi to give it a rest, it appears her habit of showing off incredible outfits won't come to a stop anytime soon.

Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress she wore to the Met Gala according to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!