Kim Kardashian Reveals the Lavish Christmas Gifts Kris Jenner Gave All Her Kids

The Skims mogul shared a glimpse at the presents "Lovey" got all the kids

By Cydney Contreras

Santa works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

The self-proclaimed momager gave Santa Claus a run for his money with her gifts for kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian. According to Kim's recent Instagram Story, Kris went all out and bought them Moke golf carts.

"Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom," the Skims guru said in a video of the luxury golf carts. "How cool!"

Kim showed a glimpse of a white car with a skull on it, saying, "This has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure."

As for her and Khloe, they got adorable pink rides, while their other siblings received baby blue, yellow and orange cars.

According to the Moke America website, a standard eMoke golf cart costs $20,795, with custom rims starting at $495. Changing the original seats to white ones and adding benches, as shown in Kim's video, will put you back an extra $1,595.

But the gift of seeing a smile on your children's faces? Priceless.

