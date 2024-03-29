King Charles III won't be seated with royal family at Easter service

Originally appeared on E! Online

King Charles III's Easter Mattins Service will look different this year.

The monarch, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, and Queen Camilla will sit apart from the main congregation at St. George's Chapel on March 31 to protect his health, The Telegraph confirmed.

In years past, he and his wife were often joined by the King's sister, Princess Anne, and husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton are not expected to attend amid her own cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The service will be the King's first public appearance since beginning cancer treatment, however, he has spoken to the public through pre-recorded messages. Earlier this week, while his wife attended the Royal Maundy Service March 28, he sent a video message to address his absence.

"In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare," he said, per a recording shared by NBC News. "But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those that extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need."

"This act of worship here in Worcester Cathedral reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service: to follow Christ's example not to be served but to serve," he continued. "That I have always tried to do and continue to do with my whole heart. It is my special prayer today that our Lord's example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities."

King Charles III, whose diagnosis was announced in February, was advised by his doctors to postpone his public-facing duties throughout his treatment, according to Buckingham Palace.

"He's in good spirits," Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, told Sky News Australia March 24. "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he's very pragmatic. He understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."