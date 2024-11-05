Kirk Herbstreit is hoping his dog Ben pulls through after the golden retriever, who frequently appears on Herbstreit's TV broadcasts and social media, has lost the ability to walk amid its cancer battle.

The college football and NFL commentator shared an update on Instagram on Monday, saying Ben's back legs have essentially become paralyzed and he hasn't eaten in three days. The dog is currently undergoing treatment and staying overnight at a veterinary emergency room.

"I’ve had so many people asking me about Ben that I wanted to let you know-Ben had a 2nd chemo injection on October 23rd and from that day has been getting worse and worse," the "College GameDay" panelist and NFL on Amazon Prime broadcaster wrote. "He has lost use of his back legs-almost like they’re paralyzed. He can barely walk. He hasn’t eaten in 3 days."

"I’m currently in Pennsylvania with a holistic Dr who is administering a 3 day Vitamin C IV hoping it will flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance. The next 24-48 hours will tell us if he has a chance or not," the Thursday Night Football play-by-play commentator continued.

"I’m so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you’re a spiritual person I’d love for you to pray for my boy.

"He’s currently in an ER hospital overnight and I’m picking him up tomorrow for another round of Vitamin C. Please pray for Ben and hope he pulls out of it."

Ben has traveled with Herbstreit in recent years as he goes across the country with "College GameDay," as well as Thursday Night Football. The former Ohio State quarterback shows his beloved pet on set as well as on the field ahead of games.

Ben's absence has been felt by the college football community in recent weeks. In fact, just last weekend Penn State showed Herbstreit and Ben some major love amid the dog's health struggles, giving Ben a basket of treats and toys.