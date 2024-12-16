Screen Actors Guild

Kristen Bell set to return as host of Screen Actors Guild Awards next year

Kristen Bell is an executive producer and stars in the Netflix comedy series “Nobody Wants This” with Adam Brody

File - Kristen Bell arrives for the Netflix premiere of “A Man on the Inside” at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 10, 2024.
Kristen Bell will return as host of next year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, streaming live on Netflix for a second consecutive year.

“I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best... celebrating ourselves,” Bell said in a statement Monday. The actor, who starred in “ Nobody Wants This ” and “The Good Place,” was the SAG Awards' first host in 2018.

The 31st annual awards ceremony, which honors outstanding performances in film and television, will stream live on Netflix on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Idris Elba hosted last year's ceremony.

“Kristen Bell’s wit, warmth and charm makes her the perfect fit for our show — a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year," said Jon Brockett, executive producer of the SAG Awards. "Plus, everybody wants this.“

Bell is an executive producer and stars in the Netflix comedy series “Nobody Wants This” with Adam Brody. She's had roles in “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” “The Woman in the House” and “The Good Place” with Ted Danson. Her film credits include “ Queenpins," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," and the voice of Anna in Disney's “Frozen.”

Jane Fonda will be honored with the SAG life achievement award during the awards ceremony.

Nominees will be announced Jan. 8.

