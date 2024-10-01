Kristin Cavallari says custody arrangement with ex Jay Cutler changed

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kristin Cavallari's co-parenting situation with her ex-husband Jay Cutler has been rewritten.

In fact, that's one of the reasons why the "Hills" alum, who recently broke up with boyfriend Mark Estes, has "no interest in getting back into the dating world right now."

"When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that's changed," she shared on the Oct. 1 episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast. "So, I'm really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and my work."

Cavallari — who shares kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with Cutler — continued, "Happiness for me is peace, and peace for me is making this home exactly how I want it."

Describing herself as a "homebody," the 37-year-old added that cooking at home and having friends over are activities that bring her joy at the moment.

As for why Cavallari broke up with Estes? "I just know long term it’s not right," she shared on her podcast. "It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened. No one cheated. No one was mean."

Instead, she praised the 24-year-old "the best boyfriend I’ve ever had."

“I just know long term he needs to experience life," she shared, explaining how she "started to feel" their 13-year age difference toward the end of their relationship. "I look back on when I was 24 and how much life has happened for me between then. Those are crucial years; those are formative years."

Cavallari added, "This is when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that."

E! News has reached out to Cutler and Estes's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.