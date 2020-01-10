‘You Done?’ Larry David Crashes Al Roker’s Weather Report on TODAY

Showrunner Larry David appeared on NBC's TODAY show Friday, where he took on Al Roker at the green screen to show him how he thinks the weather report should be done.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star took a few shots at Roker's signature colorful eyewear before launching into his version of the national weather report. Roker should keep it simple, David said.

Larry David helped @alroker give us the weather, and the forecast will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/unpMWUFFW9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2020

"All you gotta do is say, 'It's cold. It's warm. It's raining. It's snowing.' That's it!" David said, waving his arms in front of the green screen.

"You done?" Roker asked playfully before the duo wrapped the segment with a toss to the NBC stations around the country for their detailed local weather reports.

"That's what's going on around the country," Roker said.

"Now let's see your neck of the woods," David finished, surprising Roker with the accuracy of his imitation.

"He knows it!" Roker exclaimed.

After a yearslong hiatus, David's hit HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” launches its 10th season on Jan. 19. David joined TODAY on Friday, where he weighed in on presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (who also appeared on TODAY Friday, and with whom David claims “a familial connection”) and more – including the news that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will appear on “Curb" and his opinion about the number of pillows on the TODAY set.

What are the odds! Both @BernieSanders and Larry David are with us on the same morning. pic.twitter.com/eJFuwIeYSi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2020