Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, who helped lead one of the most popular rock bands of the 1980s, known for hits including "Jump" and "Why Can't This Be Love," has died. He was 65.

Wolfgang Van Halen said on Twitter on Tuesday that his father "lost his long and arduous battle with cancer."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from his loss," he said. "I love you so much, Pop."

Van Halen, the group, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

