Leighton Meester Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have welcomed their second child together. "The O.C." alum confirmed the news this week while participating in Hold the Phone TV's "The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular." "I have a new kid," Brody said on Twitch. "Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He's a dream, he's a dream boy."

The little one joins big sister Arlo, who Adam, 40, and Leighton, 34, welcomed in 2015.

Leighton and Adam are fairly private for a Hollywood couple. In fact, they never officially announced the pregnancy news. It wasn't until the paparazzi snapped a few shots of Leighton's baby bump in April 2020 that the world learned she was expecting. Of course, their decision to shield their family from the limelight should come as no surprise to their fans.

"We're homebodies," Adam told GQ last year regarding their decision to keep their personal lives out of the public eye. "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way. I'm not s--tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

Adam also shared that Leighton is "more inherently private than" he is.

"I don't seek publicity," he told the magazine, "but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me."

The newest family addition also comes six years after Leighton and Adam tied the knot. That's six years, two kids and one big happy family. Sounds like a match made in heaven!