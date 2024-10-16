Music & Musicians

Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall

Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan

By Associated Press

Liam Payne performs on stage
Jo Hale/Redferns

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials told Argentine media.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital. Crescenti declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Payne jumped from the balcony or fell by accident.

Crescenti told Todo Noticias that authorities were investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy. Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

This is a developing story

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
