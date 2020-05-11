Lights, Camera, Hand Sanitizer! Hollywood Looks to Reopen Under New Normal

As California moves to gradually reopen parts of its once-booming economy, Hollywood remains firmly closed, according to NBC News.

The industry — which directly employs about 927,000 people across the country, among 2.6 million total Hollywood-supporting jobs — was one of the first sectors to shut down when the coronavirus took hold in the United States. It will likely be one of the last to reopen as unions, studios and public health officials scramble to establish new protocols and safety measures amid a public health crisis that continues to roil much of the country.

Television, movie and sound production in Los Angeles is slated to reopen "with modifications" when the region moves into stage three of its recovery road map, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. That is still several weeks away, said Los Angeles City Council member Mitch O'Farrell, who helped establish a task force to reopen Hollywood last month.

"There will have to be safety measures in place," he said. "We want to get people back to work, but we want to keep the environment safe."

