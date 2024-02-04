Lindsay Lohan's son has a special connection to Steph and Ayesha Curry

Originally appeared on E! Online

This cool mom's baby boy has a pair of cool godparents — who are also fellow celebs.

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas have revealed that Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry are their son Luai's godfather and godmother.

On Feb. 3, the "Mean Girls" star and her partner watched the Golden State Warriors star and his team play against the Atlanta Hawks. At the game, Step Curry approached the couple and gifted them a basketball jersey that he signed on the spot, writing, "To Luai" and "Your godparents love you!" Warriors!!" Shammas later posted a photo of the garment on his Instagram Stories, while Lohan reposted it.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Steph Curry's rep later confirmed to TODAY.com that he and his wife are indeed godparents to the couple's son, who is 7 months old and their first child.

Lohan and Ayesha Curry are friends and colleagues. The two costar in the upcoming Netflix rom-com "Irish Wish," which they filmed in Ireland in 2022. The movie is set to start streaming March 15.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas: Romance Rewind

During the basketball game, which the Hawks won with a score of 141-134 in overtime, Lohan also posted a selfie of herself and Shammas in their seats at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on her Instagram Stories.

"We love [basketball emoji]," the "Parent Trap" alum captioned the photo, "Date night."

This marked a rare public appearance for the 37-year-old and Shammas, a financier. They are rarely photographed in public as they live in Dubai, where the actress relocated about a decade ago. The two have been married since 2022.

Lindsay Lohan is savoring life as a mom.