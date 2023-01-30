In Memoriam

Lisa Loring, Who Played Wednesday in the Original ‘Addams Family,' Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, known for her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the inceptive 1964 Addams Family sitcom, has died at the age of 64.

By Kisha Forde

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lisa Loring.

The actress, whose credits included her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the 1964 sitcom, "The Addams Family," has died at the age of 64. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed to Variety her mother died on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke, sharing the star "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands."

Loring's rep also reflected on her passing to CBS News, noting in a statement that Loring was "a very loving mother, grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences."

"She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today," her agent, Chris Carbaugh, continued. "Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly."

Shortly after her passing, friends of the late star also paid tribute to her legacy. In a Facebook post, friend Laurie Jacobson noted that Loring "is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."

Lisa Loring attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Fall 2018 at Hilton Parsippany on Oct. 28, 2018 in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Additionally, "The Munsters" actor Butch Patrick also shared a few words, writing in a Facebook post, "Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring's passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend."

Loring, who also went on to appear in "As the World Turns," was the first actress to the play well-known role of Wednesday Addams at 6 years old in the original sitcom, which ran from 1964 until 1966. She also appeared as her character in the 1977 film, "Halloween With the New Addams Family."

Loring's initial role set the precedent for other actresses to play the part, with actress Jenna Ortega most recently starring in her own show as the Addams Family's youngest sibling. Last December, Ortega explained she paid tribute to Loring in her viral dance scene.

"I knew there were certain things that I wanted to do," Ortega said during her December 2022 appearance on "The Tonight Show". "I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of a shuffle that she does. And, of course, they cut out of camera when I did do it. But it's there, I know it is."

She is survived by her daughters, Vanessa and Marianne. 

