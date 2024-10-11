Lizzo breaks down what she eats in a day amid major lifestyle change

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lizzo is opening up about the diet behind her health transformation.

The 36-year-old detailed her daily meal plan “as a former vegan who added protein to her diet.”

The “Good as Hell” singer noted that after trying veganism, she adapted her diet to include animal-based proteins after discovering a new culture’s approach to eating.

“Someone suggested I try a Japanese diet because it’s one of the healthiest diets in the world, and it has some of my favorite foods,” Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, explained in an Oct. 10 Instagram video. “After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight, and helped with my mental fog.”

And while her current diet includes animal proteins and products, Lizzo shared that she hopes to adjust that one day.

“I aspire to one day be a raw, alkaline vegan,” she explained. “Until then, this is the diet that’s helped me reach my goals and help me feel good in my body.”

Noting that veganism is a sensitive subject with many coming to the diet for variety of reasons, the Grammy winner added that she approaches health and nutrition for others without judgement.

“I’m not gonna judge you,” she said. “Do what’s best for you in your life at that moment. All that matters is that you’re happy. And if you’re happy, I’m happy.”

In the clip, Lizzo shows herself eating three full meals including a breakfast of lemon water, egg white cups, cauliflower hashbrowns, and fruit, a snack of okra water, a lunch of a buffalo chicken lettuce wrap with mustard and homemade peach tea, and a dinner of grilled chicken, asparagus, and carrots.

The singer’s latest update is one of many recent videos Lizzo has shared while on her health journey.

“Changing your body does not always change your problems or solve them,” Lizzo shared in an Oct. 2 TikTok. “But what I will say is everything gets better when you put a little bit of focus, a little bit of time, a little bit of intention and a lotta bit of love into it.”