Lizzo shows off dramatic weight loss on Oscars date with Myke Wright

Lizzo’s 2025 Oscars night out was good as hell.

While the Grammy winner didn’t attend the 97th annual Academy Awards, she did step out to Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party with boyfriend Myke Wright.

For the occasion, Lizzo stunned in a black lace bodycon dress, complete with a dramatic sweetheart neckline that ended in points at her collarbone. She kept her accessories simple — wearing just rings instead of a necklace or earrings—and had her hair down in curls. She finished her look with a smoky eye.

For his part, Wright complemented his partner in a gray-brown suit and black tee.

While the pair keep their relationship largely offline, the “Truth Hurts” artist made a rare comment about her romance a year before hard-launching their relationship on Instagram.

“I’ve known him for over six years,” she told Vanity Fair in 2022. “He’s everything. We’re just in love. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

Her other love: Her health. Last month, the singer revealed she’d met her “weight release” goal, having lost 16 percent of her body fat.

"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," Lizzo wrote on her Instagram alongside a mirror selfie. "I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

That same day, she also shared insight into what her health goals were.

"I am actually on an intentional weight loss journey right now," she said on TikTok. "Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the internet are still going to call me 'big backed.' But I will be happy."