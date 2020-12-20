Lizzo Surprising Her Mom With a Car for Christmas Is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Lizzo made her mom feel "good as hell" this holiday season when she gifted her a brand new Audi.

The "Truth Hurts" singer shared the video of her presenting her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson with the car on Instagram, along with an emotional caption.

"remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family," the flutist wrote. "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y'all."

In the video, Lizzo made her mom (who she is the spitting image of) close her eyes before taking her to the driveway, where her new vehicle was waiting. Shari immediately burst into tears.

After hugging and thanking her daughter, Shari said, "You see these on television but you never expect it to happen to yourself."

Fans loved Lizzo's heartwarming gesture. One wrote in the comments, "THAT people is what you do with all your hard work! Take care of your parents...especially if they took care of you!"

Another added, "I can't wait to do this for my mom!!! This is so beautiful!!!!! And moms is gorgeous ya hear."

A third applauded Shari for showing such impressive gratitude, writing, "This just made me cry!!!! Your moms soul is just EVERYTHING! Never expecting anything but appreciative of whatever she gets! She could have walked out to a Barbie truck and should would have been OVER THE MOON!!! I just love this!"

Fans of the singer know she and her mom are close. In March, Lizzo shared a video of the two of them dancing in bathrobes on her Instagram.

"Been in Detroit w family," the 32-year-old wrote. "This makes me smile. Hope u smiling too."

Lizzo is having a great year, so it's no surprise that she wanted to spread the joy. In January, the artist--who was the most-nominated performer of the year--opened the Grammys with a rendition of her song "Cuz I Love You," which she dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant. Later, she took home three awards.

No matter how great her star rises, Lizzo will always take care of her mom. Watch the video above!