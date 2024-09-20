Lizzo unveils before-and-after look at weight loss transformation

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mirror, mirror on the wall, don’t say it ‘cause Lizzo knows she’s cute.

The “Good As Hell” singer posted a video on TikTok Sept. 18 displaying a noticeably more trim figure. In the post, she was seen stepping away from the camera in a black two-piece before the clip cut to her in a gray bodysuit that put her weight loss on full display.

The Grammy winner completed the video with a TikTok sound featuring audio of Nicki Minaj saying, “The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b----, always been a bad b----.”

But the 36-year-old hasn’t changed her body-positive mantra. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Fine both ways.”

In a second TikTok post, Lizzo continued to flaunt her figure, pairing the bodysuit with black leather pants and black lace-up boots as she posed for the camera.

The updates come as the hitmaker — whose last full-length album, "Special," was released in July 2022 — takes some time to focus on self-care. In an Instagram post shared in August, she told fans, “I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace.”

Last year, the “Truth Hurts” singer was hit with a lawsuit from three former backup dancers who accused her of creating a “hostile, abusive work environment” and weight shaming them during their time working for her. Lizzo denied the allegations in an Instagram statement, writing in part, “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.”

Then in March, Lizzo declared her intention to “quit” amid continued criticism, but explained days later that she wasn’t quitting the music industry.

“I just need to clarify when I say, ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she said in an Instagram post Apr. 2. “What I'm not going to quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people — because I know I'm not alone.”

