Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza Releases 2022 Lineup

The four-day music festival will be held from July 28-31 at Chicago's Grant Park

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It’s official: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day are slated to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park this summer. 

The city’s largest music festival also will include sets from Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Glass Animals and Big Sean among others, organizers announced Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The festival will be held at full capacity from July 28-31.

Four-day tickets, which include options for general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and hotel packages, will be available at noon Tuesday on Lollapalooza’s website. Single-day lineups and tickets will be released at a later date. 

Organizers noted that health and safety policies — such as negative tests, masks and proof of vaccination — may be required for the event, similar to last year. Details of any necessary measures will be announced ahead of the festival. 

Entertainment News

celebrity news 2 hours ago

Amanda Bynes Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Tony Hawk 8 hours ago

‘I Have a Lot of Grit': Tony Hawk Posts Skate Video 2 Weeks After Breaking Leg on Halfpipe

Illinois and Chicago eased their COVID restrictions, lifting their indoor mask and proof of vaccination requirements Feb. 28. Lollapalooza is billed, among many other summer festivals, to return to its pre-pandemic size and scope. 

This article tagged under:

Lollapaloozalollapalooza chicagomusic festivalssummer music festivals
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us