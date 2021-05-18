Lollapalooza Returning to Chicago This Summer, Organizers Announce

Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer, organizers of the four-day music festival announced Tuesday.

Chicago's largest music festival will be held at Grant Park at full capacity from July 29 to August 1, organizers said. The lineup will be released at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday, with tickets going on sale at 12 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Organizers said a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results within 24 hours before attending the festival will be required for admission, in accordance with current public health guidance.

Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July, officials said.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

“Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals," Lightfoot continued. "I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

Chicago is currently in the Bridge Phase of its reopening plan, with increased capacity limits and other changes ahead of a full reopening in Phase 5.

Lightfoot has previously said the city's goal is a full reopening with no capacity limits by the Fourth of July and has long hinted that this summer would look more like the summer of 2019 than of 2020 in terms of large-scale events like Lollapalooza and other festivals.